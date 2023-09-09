Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 187,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 150,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics Stock Down 7.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Leap Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Leap Therapeutics by 1,226.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,425,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865,865 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in Leap Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,535,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 186,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Leap Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.