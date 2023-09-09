Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.58 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Scientific Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78.

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter.

About Scientific Industries

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high-speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

