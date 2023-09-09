Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $419-423 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.03 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.20-$0.24 EPS.

Intapp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average of $40.70. Intapp has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 14,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $639,146.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,854.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 14,041 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $639,146.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,854.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $352,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 670,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,627,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,859 shares of company stock worth $8,466,758 over the last 90 days. 48.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intapp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Intapp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Intapp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 26.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Stories

