Tecsys Inc. (TCS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on October 6th

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Tecsys stock opened at C$28.43 on Friday. Tecsys has a one year low of C$23.75 and a one year high of C$34.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$414.51 million, a P/E ratio of 203.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). Tecsys had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of C$41.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tecsys will post 0.2753904 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$45.00 price objective on Tecsys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

In related news, Director Peter Brereton sold 39,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.81, for a total value of C$1,174,431.26. Also, Director David Brereton sold 4,800 shares of Tecsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.69, for a total value of C$137,724.96. 18.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

