AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.47

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.47 and last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 235347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AdvanSix from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

The company has a market cap of $835.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.37.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $427.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

In related news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $117,625.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,279,207.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $37,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,744 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,250,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,505 shares of company stock valued at $455,496. Insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in AdvanSix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in AdvanSix by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in AdvanSix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in AdvanSix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AdvanSix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

