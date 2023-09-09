Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CRO Sells $260,852.60 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) CRO Diego Panama sold 42,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $260,852.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 595,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,690,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Diego Panama also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Diego Panama sold 37,766 shares of OLO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $279,846.06.

OLO Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OLO stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.24. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $9.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OLO

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in OLO by 3.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OLO by 9.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 93,148 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in OLO by 4.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in OLO by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 855,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

