Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $699.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.41 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Korn Ferry updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $0.91-$1.01 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.91-1.01 EPS.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $48.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.94. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Institutional Trading of Korn Ferry

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

