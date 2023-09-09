893 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Purchased by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 82.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $258.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.34. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.45 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.13.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Biogen from $323.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $363.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.36.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

