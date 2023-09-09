4,879 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Acquired by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,879 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 83,900.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 840 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE LVS opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.52. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 698.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

