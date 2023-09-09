Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 101,276 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 101,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWW. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 119.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 121,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 66,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,300,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 61,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $59.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $43.78 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

