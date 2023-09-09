Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $6.87 Million Stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.92% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,510,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $9,729,000.

Shares of CFO opened at $60.87 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $58.69 and a 12 month high of $69.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.0857 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

