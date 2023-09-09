306,055 Shares in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 306,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 2,089.8% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,942,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,469 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PLW opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0697 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

