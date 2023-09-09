Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,786,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,575.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,209,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,881 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604,620 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,593,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27,624.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,559,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.30.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

