Avalanche Trading Up 0% This Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.49 billion and $61.10 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $9.86 or 0.00038180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00026524 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00012665 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,137,631 coins and its circulating supply is 353,761,451 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

