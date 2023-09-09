Pocket Network (POKT) Trading 17.3% Lower Over Last Week

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pocket Network has a market cap of $25.08 million and approximately $159,642.77 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pocket Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,637,686,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

