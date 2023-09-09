Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.0631 on Major Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $63.03 million and $6.06 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0631 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00038180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00026524 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00012665 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

