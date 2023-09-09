Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

EFG opened at $90.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.41. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

