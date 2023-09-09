ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $73.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

