First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) is Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,416 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.36% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $29,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,020 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,810,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,577,000 after buying an additional 1,963,383 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,623,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,354,000 after buying an additional 1,656,766 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $88,553,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10,237.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 738,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,872,000 after buying an additional 730,946 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.59.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

