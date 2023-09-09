Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 570.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 393,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,580 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Progressive were worth $56,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,980,000 after buying an additional 87,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Progressive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,973,000 after purchasing an additional 608,635 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,464,343,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,209,796,000 after buying an additional 502,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Shares of PGR opened at $135.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,964 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

