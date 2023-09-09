ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,110 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,830 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $106.93 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

