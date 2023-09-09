MAS Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MAS Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.9% of MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910,411 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,053.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,754,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,306,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,467 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $65.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.10. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

