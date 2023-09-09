ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Purchases 140 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,297 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 610.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $414,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,663,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares in the company, valued at $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

MCD opened at $279.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.40. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.