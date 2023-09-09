Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,504 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 3.8% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Mirova increased its position in Danaher by 24.0% during the first quarter. Mirova now owns 4,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 10,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in Danaher by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Danaher by 98.0% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR opened at $248.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $294.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

