Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ:CHY opened at $11.64 on Friday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,931,000 after purchasing an additional 287,451 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,987,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,022,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,082,000 after purchasing an additional 49,433 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the second quarter worth $492,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 1,075.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 40,483 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

