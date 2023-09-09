Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:CHY opened at $11.64 on Friday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
