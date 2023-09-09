Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.30

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.30 and last traded at $33.76, with a volume of 977223 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DQ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nomura upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.46.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($4.45). The firm had revenue of $636.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 31.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1,305.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,981,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,834,000 after buying an additional 1,840,945 shares during the period. Alpine Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at about $70,544,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,536 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 2,930.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 985,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,786 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Lake Management LP purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at about $42,156,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

