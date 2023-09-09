Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.75

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 6970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Bavarian Nordic A/S alerts:

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.96 million. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 0.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.