Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 1,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Enterprise Diversified Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49.

About Enterprise Diversified

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Internet, asset management, real estate, and other businesses in the United States and Canada. The company operates four segments: Asset Management Operations, Real Estate Operations, Internet Operations, and Other Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.