Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Hits New 1-Year High at $163.48

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $163.48 and last traded at $163.47, with a volume of 6279726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.51.

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.80. The company has a market capitalization of $440.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total value of $184,078,137.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,230,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,360,649,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,866,773 shares of company stock worth $1,219,993,258 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

