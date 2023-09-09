Mirova Reduces Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mirova trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 0.8% of Mirova’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mirova’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $3,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.59.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $289.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.40. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.80 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

