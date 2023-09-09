Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Announces Earnings Results

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hooker Furnishings had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.08%.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance

Shares of HOFT opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $194.05 million, a PE ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 1.01. Hooker Furnishings has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $22.27.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is presently -149.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 584.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 763.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

