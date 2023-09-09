Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Announces Earnings Results

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hooker Furnishings had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.08%.
Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance
Shares of HOFT opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $194.05 million, a PE ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 1.01. Hooker Furnishings has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $22.27.
Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is presently -149.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hooker Furnishings
Hooker Furnishings Company Profile
Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hooker Furnishings
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.