Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPZ opened at 15.37 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 14.42 and a fifty-two week high of 17.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of 15.47 and a 200 day moving average of 15.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 95,970 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 93,551 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $437,000.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

