Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) Trading Up 32%

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Free Report) was up 32% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 26,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Trading Up 25.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Company Profile

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides clean-technologies, waste management, and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions and Solid Waste. The company designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; develops and designs proprietary technologies and systems for conditioning biogas for use as renewable natural gas for a range of applications, such as transportation fuel and natural gas pipeline injection; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation.

