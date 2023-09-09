Calamos Global Total Return Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43.
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
