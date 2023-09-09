HCR Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $149.02 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $263.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.81%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.79.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

