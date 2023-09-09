Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Invests $665,000 in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000. East West Bancorp comprises 1.1% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 17.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 221.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $134,919.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $53.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $80.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average is $55.72.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.49 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 37.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

