Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth about $31,757,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,135,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,539,000 after purchasing an additional 47,017 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter worth approximately $7,706,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 55.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,304 shares during the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of COKE stock opened at $652.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $667.53 and a 200 day moving average of $618.41. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.03 and a 52 week high of $745.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $18.43 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.77% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 3.93%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

