Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 13,605.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 402,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,902,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 280.3% during the fourth quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 475,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,414,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,000,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,389,000 after purchasing an additional 306,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $126.85 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $113.37 and a 52-week high of $138.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.96 and a 200-day moving average of $129.46.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

