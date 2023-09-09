HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 200 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after buying an additional 4,466,451 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,000,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,389,000 after purchasing an additional 306,853 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,002,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,625,000 after acquiring an additional 50,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,174,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $126.85 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $113.37 and a twelve month high of $138.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.46.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

