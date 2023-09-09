The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,499 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $81.58 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

