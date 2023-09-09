37,247 Shares in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Bought by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 37,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Newmark Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Newmark Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in Newmark Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Newmark Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $585.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

