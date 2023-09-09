HCR Wealth Advisors Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises approximately 0.8% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,295,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,533,663,000 after purchasing an additional 587,126 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,679,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,219,000 after purchasing an additional 838,076 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,579,000 after purchasing an additional 382,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,451,000 after purchasing an additional 82,464 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Water Works from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.29.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $137.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

