HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 590 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $273.66 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $266.01 and a one year high of $342.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.96 and a 200 day moving average of $289.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.46.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

Several research firms have commented on PSA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Public Storage

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.