Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000. AbbVie comprises about 1.1% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $6,686,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $3,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.79.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $149.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.81%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.