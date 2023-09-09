Concepta PLC (CPT.L) (LON:CPT) Trading Up 23.8%

Shares of Concepta PLC (CPT.L) (LON:CPT – Get Free Report) were up 23.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.98 ($0.03). Approximately 28,264,376 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,080% from the average daily volume of 888,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).
Concepta PLC (CPT.L) Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £10.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 7.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.98.
About Concepta PLC (CPT.L)
Concepta PLC, a women's healthcare company, develops and commercializes mobile health diagnostics medical devices in the United Kingdom. Its products help women with unexplained infertility to concieve. The company offers MYLO, a home-use personalized fertility tracking and pregnancy self-testing system.
