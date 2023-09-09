Golconda Gold (CVE:GG) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Golconda Gold Ltd. (CVE:GG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 59,550 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 35,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Golconda Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of C$9.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22.

About Golconda Gold

Golconda Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold mining properties in Canada, the United States, and South Africa. It operates the Galaxy Property situated in the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Galane Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Golconda Gold Ltd.

