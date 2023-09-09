Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Trading Up 2%

Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML – Get Free Report) shares were up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.06 and last traded at C$4.04. Approximately 832,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 798,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.96.

Millennial Lithium Trading Up 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 38.73, a current ratio of 38.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$395.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20.

About Millennial Lithium

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

