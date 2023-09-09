VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd (LON:VOF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 458 ($5.78) and last traded at GBX 457.50 ($5.78). Approximately 55,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 137,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 456.50 ($5.77).

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 448.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 439.38. The company has a current ratio of 414.57, a quick ratio of 55.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of £730.86 million, a P/E ratio of -262.36 and a beta of 0.44.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.