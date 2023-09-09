Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.63 and last traded at $19.18. Approximately 34,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 46,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bridgestone from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

