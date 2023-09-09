River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment (LON:RMMC) Stock Price Up 3.2%

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment (LON:RMMC – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 150.60 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 150.60 ($1.90). Approximately 2,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 34,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146 ($1.84).

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 144.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.36. The company has a market cap of £49.49 million and a P/E ratio of -200.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Blowers bought 3,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £5,588.64 ($7,058.15). Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Profile

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

